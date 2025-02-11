  1. Home
2025 February 11   15:51

shipping

Alewijnse and Damen partner on autonomous sailing technology

Alewijnse is collaborating with Damen Naval and other partners on the Fieldlab Autonomous Sailing Technology (F.A.S.T.) project, aimed at developing autonomous ship technology, according to the company's release.

The project will utilize a converted Damen Stan Patrol 900 patrol boat as a testbed in the Port of Vlissingen. The F.A.S.T. project brings together government, research institutions, and companies to advance autonomous sailing technology. The initiative also aims to contribute to the development of updated regulations by classification societies and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for worldwide autonomous sailing.

Alewijnse is contributing its expertise as an electrical system integrator to the project, working alongside Damen Naval, the Province of Zeeland, the Municipality of Vlissingen, the HZ University of Applied Sciences, TU Delft, and other companies.

The project will begin with a remotely operated vessel and progress to larger-scale applications. The Damen Stan Patrol 900, an 8.6-meter polycat built in 1990 with a top speed of 40 km/h, is being refitted for autonomous operation. Its diesel engines are being replaced with electric motors, and the vessel will be equipped with cameras, sensors, radar, Lidar, GPS, and wind and speed measurement instruments.

Alewijnse is a system integrator with 135 years of experience, specializing in electrical systems for the maritime industry, including propulsion, energy supply, and automation. They focus on sustainable technologies and are involved in projects ranging from superyachts to naval vessels.  

Damen Naval is a shipbuilder specializing in naval and patrol vessels. They are part of the Damen Shipyards Group, a global shipbuilding company.

