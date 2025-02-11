Ascenz Marorka partners with Macnor Marine to strengthen presence in Brazil

Ascenz Marorka has announced a strategic partnership with Macnor Marine, a provider of maritime services in Brazil, according to the company's release.

This collaboration combines Ascenz Marorka’s digital maritime solutions with Macnor’s extensive expertise in the Brazilian market, enabling transformative support for the offshore and broader local shipping industries.

Leveraging Macnor's deep understanding of the local market and Ascenz Marorka's proven technology, the partnership will assist stakeholders in meeting their environmental and operational objectives while adhering to evolving global standards. By combining expertise, the collaboration will equip shipowners, managers, and operators with advanced tools for performance optimization, regulatory compliance, and fuel monitoring, supporting them in meeting industry demands and environmental goals.

Established in 2003, Macnor Marine is a Brazilian company specializing in sales, services, and aftersales support for a select group of high-quality European companies within the Offshore and Oil & Gas markets in Brazil. The company employs 60 professionals, including Service Engineers and Technicians, operating across multiple branches in Barra da Tijuca, Niterói, Itaboraí, Macaé, and Açu Port.

Ascenz Marorka, the GTT Group's smart shipping arm, is a provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers worldwide. Ascenz Marorka's portfolio encompasses solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, and Weather Routing.