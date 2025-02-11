Alvarez & Marsal launches sale process for UK luxury yacht-builder Fairline Yachts

The Joint Administrators of Fairline Yachts Limited ("Fairline Yachts"), a luxury yacht manufacturer, have secured funding for the business and are seeking a buyer to take the iconic brand forward, according to the company's release.

The additional funding, provided by its existing specialist lender DF Capital, will enable the business to continue the production and sale of its yachts for customers worldwide and retain its 250 employees.

Founded in 1967, Fairline Yachts has four yacht ranges, from 33 ft to 68 ft models, which are sold globally both directly and via local dealerships. Fairline's expert team of 250, based across two sites in Oundle and Suffolk, includes highly skilled craftsmen with deep experience in the industry.

