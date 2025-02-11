  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. H2med Promoters share positive results of Call for Interest

2025 February 11   17:34

hydrogen

H2med Promoters share positive results of Call for Interest

On November 7th, the H2med promoters launched a Call for Interest (CFI) for a transnational initiative to interconnect hydrogen networks from the Iberian Peninsula to North-Western Europe, involving Portugal, Spain, France, and Germany, according to Enagás's release.

The CFI aimed to identify the needs of all regions along the H2med Corridor, particularly the national hydrogen backbones being developed by the five project promoters by the early 2030s. It also sought to assess the needs of future infrastructure users across the entire hydrogen value chain. The results will guide the optimization of infrastructure design and the establishment of operational specifications.

The H2med promoters hosted an online webinar to present the results of this CFI and shared their analysis of the main trends and figures. This presentation follows the recent announcement of the CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) results. Nearly 170 companies responded with over 500 reported projects, demonstrating significant interest in the proposed infrastructure and confirming H2med's crucial role in achieving the decarbonization and reindustrialization objectives of European stakeholders. These results align with the REPowerEU framework, which aims for 10 Mt of domestically produced renewable and fossil-free hydrogen and 10 Mt from imports, and the recent Net Zero Industry Act, both of which underscore hydrogen's critical role in the EU's decarbonization and reindustrialization efforts.

The Iberian Peninsula demonstrates strong export potential as of 2030 (0.4 Mt/year for Portugal and 1.22 Mt/year for Spain), reaching full BarMar capacity by 2032. In Spain, these results also confirm the potential revealed in Enagás' 2023 market test. According to the results, expected Spanish production in 2035 is 4.6 Mt total, with 2.6 Mt for domestic consumption.

The call also revealed interest from North African countries in transiting their hydrogen production into Europe from 2040 onwards.

In France, the CFI indicates significant volumes with strong market consumption and production trends. Consumption could reach nearly 0.9 Mt/year by 2050, driven primarily by the chemical industry and e-fuels production for the mobility sector.

West German consumption projects focusing on supply from H2med are projected to utilize half of H2med's capacity by 2035. The H2med corridor is making a significant contribution to meet this demand, expected to reach 17 to 21 Mt/year by 2040 according to the German Ministry of Economics and Climate Affairs. The figures collected by OGE reflect a portion of the German hydrogen market, as primarily OGE's potential hydrogen customer base participated in the CFI.

The H2med promoters (REN, Enagás, Teréga, NaTran, OGE), along with German and Spanish government representatives, and private companies across the value chain, will extend the H2med Alliance created last December in Madrid. This alliance will play a crucial commercial and advocacy role, ensuring continued support for the corridor through regular meetings. 

The H2med project aims to interconnect hydrogen networks from the Iberian Peninsula to North-Western Europe, involving Portugal, Spain, France, and Germany. It is a key initiative in Europe's efforts to decarbonize its energy system and achieve climate neutrality.

Topics:

decarbonisation

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 11

18:07

Minesto's Dragon technology receives independent validation from DNV

17:14

Alvarez & Marsal launches sale process for UK luxury yacht-builder Fairline Yachts

16:25

Ascenz Marorka partners with Macnor Marine to strengthen presence in Brazil

15:51

Alewijnse and Damen partner on autonomous sailing technology

15:04

HJSC lands first order of 2025 for 18,000㎥ LNG bunkering ship

14:40

Svanehøj to supply CO2 pumps the onshore facility and the first LCO2 carrier for INEOS' Project Greensand

14:23

Cavotec secures order for automated mooring system at Port of Dublin

13:50

Konecranes delivers hybrid mobile harbor crane to Duferco in Sicily

13:12

PT Dumas Shipyard delivers two mooring boats to AMMAN

12:41

Singapore leads oil spill response drill with Indonesia and Malaysia

12:10

DP World's $80 mln Sokhna Logistics Park nears completion

11:54

GTT restructures Elogen and announces CEO resignation

11:14

SITC takes delivery of M/V "SITC YUANHE"

10:43

KOGAS invests KRW 248.9 bln in Mozambique's Coral North FLNG project

10:03

Klaipėda Port to electrify quays for greener shipping

09:24

IMO convenes workshop on 2023 IMO GHG strategy and green shipping transition in Africa

2025 February 10

18:06

Source Galileo and Portland Port sign agreement to develop offshore wind project in the English Channel

17:40

New alliance structure prompts market share adjustments in Transpacific trade - Sea-Intelligence

17:26

Van Oord equips cable-laying vessel Nexus with SCR technology to reduce emissions

17:06

BOA orders 1 + 1 next generation semi-submersible barge

16:44

Strategic Marine inks contract with Odyssey Group for new build survey vessel

16:09

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures $420 mln contract for four LNG bunkering vessels

15:51

Basalt Infrastructure Partners adds newbuild LNG carrier to Vanadis LNG platform

15:06

TGS secures two 4D seismic projects in Norwegian waters

14:45

Konecranes hybrid RTGs to improve sustainability at Port of Vigo

14:29

NYK pioneers biofuel trial on coal carrier for Tohoku electric power

13:02

ERMA FIRST GROUP joins Green Marine

12:45

EU invests €422 mln in alternative fuels infrastructure

12:28

Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK sign agreement for ammonia-fueled gas carrier

11:42

WFW and Hogan Lovells advise on US$1.5 bln in green ship financing for Hapag-Lloyd