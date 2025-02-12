  1. Home
2025 February 12   09:59

offshore

Aker Solutions awarded contract for BalWin 1 offshore wind project

Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Dragados Offshore to deliver the steel substructure for the 2GW HVDC converter station for the BalWin 1 offshore wind grid connection system in Germany, for Amprion Offshore GmbH, according to the company's release.

The contract includes an option for the BalWin 2 steel substructure. Each of the BalWin 1 and BalWin 2 grid connection systems comprises a 2.0 Gigawatt HVDC offshore and onshore substation for renewable energy transmission. Amprion Offshore GmbH is the transmission system operator responsible for these systems.

With a total transmission capacity of 4 GW, the Balwin 1 and 2 projects can power a city like Berlin.

Fabrication of the HVDC substructures will be executed by Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway. At its peak, the project will employ over 500 people. Aker Solutions’ scope includes procurement, method engineering, and construction of the offshore HVDC converter platform substructures. Preparation for procurement and method engineering will commence immediately, while construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with deliveries in 2028 and 2029. Aker Solutions will book the award, excluding option value, as order intake in the first quarter of 2025 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the energy industry. The company delivers integrated solutions for oil, gas and renewable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 11,000 people in about 20 countries. 

Dragados Offshore is a company specializing in the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of complex offshore projects, including fixed and floating structures for the oil & gas and offshore wind industries. It is part of the ACS Group, one of the world’s largest construction and infrastructure groups.

Amprion Offshore GmbH is a subsidiary of Amprion, a German transmission system operator. Amprion is responsible for the operation and maintenance of a high-voltage transmission network in Germany. Amprion Offshore GmbH focuses on the development and operation of offshore wind farm connection systems.

