HHLA and the trade union ver.di secure long-term agreement for Hamburg Port

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHLA) and the trade union ver.di have concluded a social and change collective agreement, according to HHLA's release. This agreement provides the company and its employees with legal and planning security for the implementation of transformation projects, aiming to strengthen HHLA’s competitive edge and secure jobs in the Port of Hamburg.

The new agreement forms the basis for implementing efficiency and modernization measures for HHLA in Hamburg. The goal is to strengthen structures and processes to meet customer requirements in global competition. These measures include the cross-terminal deployment of employees between HHLA container terminals in the Port of Hamburg, and targeted investments in employee qualifications.

The collective agreement with ver.di is complemented by agreements signed with the HHLA Group Works Council and the respective works council committees. These agreements will enable the implementation of the planned measures.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHLA) is a leading European logistics company. It operates container terminals in Hamburg, as well as other locations, and provides transport, handling, and value-added services. HHLA also has activities in intermodal transport and logistics real estate.

ver.di (Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft) is a German trade union for the service sector. It is one of the largest trade unions in Germany, representing employees in a wide range of industries and services.