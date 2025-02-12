  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Melbourne Invests $890,000 in world-first shellfish reef restoration

2025 February 12   11:04

ports

Port of Melbourne Invests $890,000 in world-first shellfish reef restoration

The Port of Melbourne has partnered with The Nature Conservancy Australia (TNC) to pilot a project to restore shellfish reefs on dredge material grounds in Port Phillip Bay, according to the company's release.

Dredge material grounds are seafloor areas designated for the placement of sand and mud removed from navigation channels.

“This is an incredibly exciting initiative,” said Andrew Bossie, TNC’s Seascapes Conservation Officer, VIC. “We are restoring half a hectare of new shellfish reefs over dredge spoil, something that has never been attempted before.”

The trial began on February 4, using recycled shell from TNC’s Shuck Don’t Chuck project and local limestone rock to create a new reef base. These bases will be seeded with 400,000 Australian Flat Oysters. The oysters will grow and attach to the reef base, forming a living reef that filters water and attracts diverse marine life.

Shellfish reefs once covered up to half of Port Phillip Bay’s seafloor. Due to historical overfishing, runoff, and other factors, they are now considered an ecologically collapsed ecosystem. The Port of Melbourne has invested $890,000 to support TNC’s shellfish reef restoration efforts.

This project is part of TNC’s national shellfish restoration program, which aims to rebuild shellfish ecosystems at 60 locations across Australia by 2030.

The Port of Melbourne is Australia's largest container port, handling a significant portion of the nation's maritime trade.

The Nature Conservancy Australia (TNC) is a global conservation organization dedicated to protecting ecologically important lands and waters for nature and people.

Topics:

Port of Melbourne

ecology

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 12

18:04

Grimaldi's 'The Great Casablanca' Makes Maiden Call in Amsterdam

17:34

StormFisher Hydrogen secures $50 mln investment from Hy24

17:04

GF Piping Systems provides custom piping for world's largest diesel-electric icebreaker

16:42

Hilong Offshore Engineering secures $57 mln contract for Eni’s Congo LNG project

16:14

Euroseas adds Eco containership to fleet with First Citizens Bank support

15:34

MITSUI E&S commences world's first test operation of large-bore ammonia dual fuel engine

15:03

NH3 Clean Energy and Pilbara Ports sign MoU for ammonia shipment from WAH2 Project

15:03

New IMO CARES report urges decarbonization of domestic shipping in Africa, Caribbean

14:33

Wärtsilä and Elomatic sign licensing and cooperation agreement on Elogrid technology

14:03

Holland Shipyards delivers specialized cable recovery vessel 'Maasvliet'

13:40

MOL launches BLUE ACTION NET-ZERO ALLIANCE for carbon insetting in ocean transport

13:18

Korea, Australia to launch green shipping route by 2029

12:41

DESMI acquires Nordan Marine

12:11

Solstad Offshore posts 2024 results

11:30

Hanwha Ocean to build two LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

10:42

Hyundai Merchant Marine reports $8.05 bln revenue in 2024

10:23

HHLA and the trade union ver.di secure long-term agreement for Hamburg Port

09:59

Aker Solutions awarded contract for BalWin 1 offshore wind project

2025 February 11

18:07

Minesto's Dragon technology receives independent validation from DNV

17:34

H2med Promoters share positive results of Call for Interest

17:14

Alvarez & Marsal launches sale process for UK luxury yacht-builder Fairline Yachts

16:25

Ascenz Marorka partners with Macnor Marine to strengthen presence in Brazil

15:51

Alewijnse and Damen partner on autonomous sailing technology

15:04

HJSC lands first order of 2025 for 18,000㎥ LNG bunkering ship

14:40

Svanehøj to supply CO2 pumps the onshore facility and the first LCO2 carrier for INEOS' Project Greensand

14:23

Cavotec secures order for automated mooring system at Port of Dublin

13:50

Konecranes delivers hybrid mobile harbor crane to Duferco in Sicily

13:12

PT Dumas Shipyard delivers two mooring boats to AMMAN

12:41

Singapore leads oil spill response drill with Indonesia and Malaysia

12:10

DP World's $80 mln Sokhna Logistics Park nears completion