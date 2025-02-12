  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DESMI acquires Nordan Marine

2025 February 12   12:41

shipping

DESMI acquires Nordan Marine

DESMI, a global leader in pump and flow solutions across the marine, defense, aquaculture, and industrial sectors, has acquired Nordan Marine, a provider of service and repair solutions for cargo and fuel handling systems, according to the company's release.

DESMI is expanding its market presence and enhancing its portfolio of gas cargo and fuel pump solutions, which now incorporates advanced technologies for emerging fuel types.

Nordan Marine brings expertise and a strong presence in the gas carrier market, aligning with DESMI’s growth plans.

This acquisition aligns with DESMI’s long-term commitment to 'Making Life Flow' through sustainable and efficient solutions.

Founded in 1834, DESMI A/S is a global company providing flow solutions and technology. Their expertise spans pumps, fluid handling systems, and environmental technologies. DESMI serves diverse sectors, including marine, energy, defense, industrial, and wastewater treatment.

Nordan Marine specializes in services, repairs, and spare parts for cargo handling systems on LPG and LNG vessels. With experience in the field, they provide solutions for cargo pumps, safety valves, and centrifugal pumps, supporting global ship management companies. Nordan Marine focuses on deepwell pumps, booster pumps, centrifugal pumps, and safety relief valves.

Topics:

agreement

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 12

18:04

Grimaldi's 'The Great Casablanca' Makes Maiden Call in Amsterdam

17:34

StormFisher Hydrogen secures $50 mln investment from Hy24

17:04

GF Piping Systems provides custom piping for world's largest diesel-electric icebreaker

16:42

Hilong Offshore Engineering secures $57 mln contract for Eni’s Congo LNG project

16:14

Euroseas adds Eco containership to fleet with First Citizens Bank support

15:34

MITSUI E&S commences world's first test operation of large-bore ammonia dual fuel engine

15:03

NH3 Clean Energy and Pilbara Ports sign MoU for ammonia shipment from WAH2 Project

15:03

New IMO CARES report urges decarbonization of domestic shipping in Africa, Caribbean

14:33

Wärtsilä and Elomatic sign licensing and cooperation agreement on Elogrid technology

14:03

Holland Shipyards delivers specialized cable recovery vessel 'Maasvliet'

13:40

MOL launches BLUE ACTION NET-ZERO ALLIANCE for carbon insetting in ocean transport

13:18

Korea, Australia to launch green shipping route by 2029

12:11

Solstad Offshore posts 2024 results

11:30

Hanwha Ocean to build two LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

11:04

Port of Melbourne Invests $890,000 in world-first shellfish reef restoration

10:42

Hyundai Merchant Marine reports $8.05 bln revenue in 2024

10:23

HHLA and the trade union ver.di secure long-term agreement for Hamburg Port

09:59

Aker Solutions awarded contract for BalWin 1 offshore wind project

2025 February 11

18:07

Minesto's Dragon technology receives independent validation from DNV

17:34

H2med Promoters share positive results of Call for Interest

17:14

Alvarez & Marsal launches sale process for UK luxury yacht-builder Fairline Yachts

16:25

Ascenz Marorka partners with Macnor Marine to strengthen presence in Brazil

15:51

Alewijnse and Damen partner on autonomous sailing technology

15:04

HJSC lands first order of 2025 for 18,000㎥ LNG bunkering ship

14:40

Svanehøj to supply CO2 pumps the onshore facility and the first LCO2 carrier for INEOS' Project Greensand

14:23

Cavotec secures order for automated mooring system at Port of Dublin

13:50

Konecranes delivers hybrid mobile harbor crane to Duferco in Sicily

13:12

PT Dumas Shipyard delivers two mooring boats to AMMAN

12:41

Singapore leads oil spill response drill with Indonesia and Malaysia

12:10

DP World's $80 mln Sokhna Logistics Park nears completion