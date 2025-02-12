DESMI acquires Nordan Marine

DESMI, a global leader in pump and flow solutions across the marine, defense, aquaculture, and industrial sectors, has acquired Nordan Marine, a provider of service and repair solutions for cargo and fuel handling systems, according to the company's release.

DESMI is expanding its market presence and enhancing its portfolio of gas cargo and fuel pump solutions, which now incorporates advanced technologies for emerging fuel types.

Nordan Marine brings expertise and a strong presence in the gas carrier market, aligning with DESMI’s growth plans.

This acquisition aligns with DESMI’s long-term commitment to 'Making Life Flow' through sustainable and efficient solutions.

Founded in 1834, DESMI A/S is a global company providing flow solutions and technology. Their expertise spans pumps, fluid handling systems, and environmental technologies. DESMI serves diverse sectors, including marine, energy, defense, industrial, and wastewater treatment.

Nordan Marine specializes in services, repairs, and spare parts for cargo handling systems on LPG and LNG vessels. With experience in the field, they provide solutions for cargo pumps, safety valves, and centrifugal pumps, supporting global ship management companies. Nordan Marine focuses on deepwell pumps, booster pumps, centrifugal pumps, and safety relief valves.