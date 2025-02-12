MOL launches BLUE ACTION NET-ZERO ALLIANCE for carbon insetting in ocean transport

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has launched the BLUE ACTION NET-ZERO ALLIANCE program. This initiative aims to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions for shippers and NVOCCs using ocean transport services by providing and enhancing low-emission marine transportation using alternative fuels, through collaboration with stakeholders, according to the company's release.

In February 2024, MOL became the first Asia-Pacific shipping company to issue environmental attribute certificates (EACs) for low-emission voyages using alternative fuels, traded on a platform built with 123Carbon B.V. MOL has established a system for low-emission voyages, EAC issuance.

Transactions have been completed with NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and MOL Logistics Co., Ltd.

The EACs traded under the program contain environmental attributes, including GHG emission reduction data (t-CO2e) and details of the low-emission voyage.

Shippers and NVOCCs allocated EACs can reflect their Scope 3 reduction activities in sustainability reports. The EACs are traded on a book-and-claim model, allowing flexible trading based on customer targets and budgets. MOL will use EAC sale proceeds to procure alternative fuels.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a global shipping company providing a wide range of ocean transport services, including dry bulk, tankers, car carriers, container ships and LNG carriers.

Nippon Express is a global logistics and transportation company offering a variety of services, including trucking, rail transport, air freight, ocean freight, and warehousing.

C.H. Robinson is a global logistics company providing freight transportation and logistics services.

MOL Logistics is a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines providing logistics services, including freight forwarding, warehousing, and supply chain management.

123Carbon is a Dutch startup specializing in climate technology.