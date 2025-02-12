  1. Home
2025 February 12   14:03

shipbuilding

Holland Shipyards delivers specialized cable recovery vessel 'Maasvliet'

Holland Shipyards Group has delivered the Maasvliet, a specialized cable recovery vessel, to Hartel Shipping & Chartering, part of the Hudig & Veder Group, according to the company's release.

The 90.6-meter long, 13.2-meter wide vessel will be on long-term charter to Subsea Environmental Services for cable projects.

Designed for offshore cable recovery, the Maasvliet features advanced cable management systems, including dedicated cable tanks in the cargo hold. This ensures efficient cable retrieval and storage. The spacious working deck and specialized handling equipment support operations in challenging offshore conditions.

The Maasvliet is equipped with a diesel-electric drivetrain, enabling the use of sustainable fuels. Two 374 bkW electric motors provide propulsion, with a total installed power of 749 kW. The frequency-controlled power train optimizes screw speed based on load factor, water level, and navigation route, resulting in fuel savings of up to 35% and reduced emissions.

Holland Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding company with expertise in various vessel types, including cargo vessels, passenger vessels, and specialized vessels like the Maasvliet.

Hartel Shipping & Chartering is a shipping and chartering company. It is part of the Hudig & Veder Group, a larger maritime services provider. Hartel specializes in providing vessels for various purposes, including specialized operations like cable laying and recovery.

Hudig & Veder is a group of maritime companies offering a range of services, including shipping, chartering, agency, and logistics.

Subsea Environmental Services is a company specializing in subsea cable installation, maintenance, and recovery.

