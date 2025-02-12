Wärtsilä and Elomatic sign licensing and cooperation agreement on Elogrid technology

Wärtsilä and Elomatic have signed a licensing and cooperation agreement for Elomatic's Elogrid technology, according to Wärtsilä's release. This agreement covers intellectual property rights, technology, and trademark use.

Elogrid is a transverse thruster grid technology designed to reduce vessel fuel consumption and enhance thruster performance by improving water flow along hull lines and into the thruster tunnel.

Wärtsilä will have the rights to sell, manufacture, install, and maintain the technology within agreed sales areas for 12 years, with intermediate checkpoints. The solution will be offered as ‘ELOGRID™ by Wärtsilä’. Elomatic will design all patented Elogrids to optimize vessel performance.

Elogrid technology is suitable for most vessels with transverse thrusters, with the greatest benefits for vessels with large thrusters sailing at moderate or higher speeds. Cruise ships and ferries can also benefit from reduced noise and vibration.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Wärtsilä offers a broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft line solutions, and digital technologies.

Elomatic is an international consulting and engineering company providing services, products, and turnkey solutions to the marine, shipbuilding, machinery, energy, process, and pharmaceutical industries.