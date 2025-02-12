Hilong Offshore Engineering secures $57 mln contract for Eni’s Congo LNG project

Hilong Offshore Engineering has been awarded a contract worth over 400 million RMB (approximately $57 million USD) by Eni Group for the second phase of offshore transportation and installation works for Eni’s Congo LNG project, according to the company's release. This contract brings Hilong Offshore Engineering’s total order backlog to over 4 billion RMB (approximately $570 million USD).

Since 2024, Hilong Offshore Engineering has secured nine projects from international oil and gas companies, including Eni Group and Thailand’s National Petroleum Corporation, with a combined contract value exceeding 2.6 billion RMB (approximately $370 million USD). These projects span various offshore engineering activities, from new construction to decommissioning, including basic design, platform transportation and installation, onshore-offshore connection and commissioning, and platform decommissioning, across countries such as the Republic of Congo, Thailand, and Brunei.

Hilong Group is a company providing integrated services for the oil and gas industry, including offshore engineering, drilling services, and equipment manufacturing. Hilong Offshore Engineering is a division specializing in offshore engineering projects.

Eni is an Italian multinational energy company involved in the exploration, production, transportation, processing, and marketing of oil and natural gas.

National Petroleum Corporation of Thailand is a Thai oil and gas exploration and production company.