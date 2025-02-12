GF Piping Systems provides custom piping for world's largest diesel-electric icebreaker

GF Piping Systems provided a custom thermoplastic piping solution for the Swedish Maritime Administration's icebreaker Oden, according to the company's release. The retrofit replaced the ship's corroded steel pipes in the jet thruster system with 200 meters of DN1000 HDPE piping, 100 electrofusion fittings, and PE100 couplers.

The Oden, a powerful non-nuclear icebreaker, operates in the Baltic Sea and serves as a research platform for Arctic expeditions. Its jet thrusters, which spray high-pressure water onto the ice to reduce friction, required a piping system capable of handling high flow rates and pressures.

GF Piping Systems provided engineering support, including a feasibility study, pipe stress analyses, hydraulic calculations, and analyses of flow characteristics and energy consumption, to create a custom solution due to space constraints. The installation was completed by 14 installers in 2,000 hours, a more cost-efficient solution than metal replacement.

The thermoplastic pipes are corrosion-free with a longer service life and smoother inner surfaces for equivalent flow volume compared to larger dimension metal pipes.

GF Piping Systems' engineering services ensured the safe and reliable operation of the jet thruster system.

GF Piping Systems is a division of Georg Fischer AG (GF), providing water and flow solutions for industries and infrastructure. The company's portfolio includes fittings, valves, pipes, vaults, chambers, automation, fabrication, and jointing technologies.

The Swedish Maritime Administration is a government agency responsible for maritime safety, navigation, and search and rescue services in Swedish waters.