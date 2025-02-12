  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. StormFisher Hydrogen secures $50 mln investment from Hy24

2025 February 12   17:34

hydrogen

StormFisher Hydrogen secures $50 mln investment from Hy24

StormFisher Hydrogen has secured a US$50 million commitment from Hy24’s Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund, according to the company's release. This investment will accelerate StormFisher Hydrogen’s pipeline of clean fuel production projects in North America, targeting a total renewable capacity of up to 1.8 GW by 2030.

Hy24’s investment marks its entry into the North American market and will support StormFisher Hydrogen’s projects in the U.S. (Texas, Kansas, Minnesota) and Canada (Ontario). These facilities will convert renewable energy (solar and wind) into RFNBO e-Fuels, including green hydrogen, e-Methanol, green ammonia, and e-Methane. StormFisher’s most advanced project, located in North Texas, is expected to reach FID in early 2026 and will have an e-Methanol production capacity of over 120,000 tonnes per year.

This investment follows previous funding from ARC Financial Corp.’s ARC Energy Transition Fund. StormFisher Hydrogen anticipates deploying several billion dollars of capital over the next decade. Each facility is projected to create approximately 50 permanent jobs.

StormFisher Hydrogen develops and operates e-Fuel production facilities. StormFisher Hydrogen works with sectors like transportation (maritime/aviation), heavy industry, and gas utilities, as well as traditional methanol users seeking clean fuel solutions.

Hy24 is a joint venture between Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen, managing the Clean H2 Infra Fund. This fund invests in clean hydrogen infrastructure projects across the value chain, including production, conversion, storage, supply, and usage. Hy24 aims to accelerate the scaling up of hydrogen solutions and supports large-scale early-stage and strategic projects.

ARC Financial Corp. is an investment firm focused on the energy sector.

Topics:

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 12

18:04

Grimaldi's 'The Great Casablanca' Makes Maiden Call in Amsterdam

17:04

GF Piping Systems provides custom piping for world's largest diesel-electric icebreaker

16:42

Hilong Offshore Engineering secures $57 mln contract for Eni’s Congo LNG project

16:14

Euroseas adds Eco containership to fleet with First Citizens Bank support

15:34

MITSUI E&S commences world's first test operation of large-bore ammonia dual fuel engine

15:03

NH3 Clean Energy and Pilbara Ports sign MoU for ammonia shipment from WAH2 Project

15:03

New IMO CARES report urges decarbonization of domestic shipping in Africa, Caribbean

14:33

Wärtsilä and Elomatic sign licensing and cooperation agreement on Elogrid technology

14:03

Holland Shipyards delivers specialized cable recovery vessel 'Maasvliet'

13:40

MOL launches BLUE ACTION NET-ZERO ALLIANCE for carbon insetting in ocean transport

13:18

Korea, Australia to launch green shipping route by 2029

12:41

DESMI acquires Nordan Marine

12:11

Solstad Offshore posts 2024 results

11:30

Hanwha Ocean to build two LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

11:04

Port of Melbourne Invests $890,000 in world-first shellfish reef restoration

10:42

Hyundai Merchant Marine reports $8.05 bln revenue in 2024

10:23

HHLA and the trade union ver.di secure long-term agreement for Hamburg Port

09:59

Aker Solutions awarded contract for BalWin 1 offshore wind project

2025 February 11

18:07

Minesto's Dragon technology receives independent validation from DNV

17:34

H2med Promoters share positive results of Call for Interest

17:14

Alvarez & Marsal launches sale process for UK luxury yacht-builder Fairline Yachts

16:25

Ascenz Marorka partners with Macnor Marine to strengthen presence in Brazil

15:51

Alewijnse and Damen partner on autonomous sailing technology

15:04

HJSC lands first order of 2025 for 18,000㎥ LNG bunkering ship

14:40

Svanehøj to supply CO2 pumps the onshore facility and the first LCO2 carrier for INEOS' Project Greensand

14:23

Cavotec secures order for automated mooring system at Port of Dublin

13:50

Konecranes delivers hybrid mobile harbor crane to Duferco in Sicily

13:12

PT Dumas Shipyard delivers two mooring boats to AMMAN

12:41

Singapore leads oil spill response drill with Indonesia and Malaysia

12:10

DP World's $80 mln Sokhna Logistics Park nears completion