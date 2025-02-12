StormFisher Hydrogen secures $50 mln investment from Hy24

StormFisher Hydrogen has secured a US$50 million commitment from Hy24’s Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund, according to the company's release. This investment will accelerate StormFisher Hydrogen’s pipeline of clean fuel production projects in North America, targeting a total renewable capacity of up to 1.8 GW by 2030.

Hy24’s investment marks its entry into the North American market and will support StormFisher Hydrogen’s projects in the U.S. (Texas, Kansas, Minnesota) and Canada (Ontario). These facilities will convert renewable energy (solar and wind) into RFNBO e-Fuels, including green hydrogen, e-Methanol, green ammonia, and e-Methane. StormFisher’s most advanced project, located in North Texas, is expected to reach FID in early 2026 and will have an e-Methanol production capacity of over 120,000 tonnes per year.

This investment follows previous funding from ARC Financial Corp.’s ARC Energy Transition Fund. StormFisher Hydrogen anticipates deploying several billion dollars of capital over the next decade. Each facility is projected to create approximately 50 permanent jobs.

StormFisher Hydrogen develops and operates e-Fuel production facilities. StormFisher Hydrogen works with sectors like transportation (maritime/aviation), heavy industry, and gas utilities, as well as traditional methanol users seeking clean fuel solutions.

Hy24 is a joint venture between Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen, managing the Clean H2 Infra Fund. This fund invests in clean hydrogen infrastructure projects across the value chain, including production, conversion, storage, supply, and usage. Hy24 aims to accelerate the scaling up of hydrogen solutions and supports large-scale early-stage and strategic projects.

ARC Financial Corp. is an investment firm focused on the energy sector.