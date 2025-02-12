Grimaldi's 'The Great Casablanca' Makes Maiden Call in Amsterdam

Grimaldi Group’s vessel, The Great Casablanca, made its maiden call at the Port of Amsterdam, according to the port's release. The 250-meter long, 38-meter wide vessel has 12 decks and a loading capacity of 4,000 cars and 2,000 containers. The Great Casablanca is the fifth of six new vessels connecting West Africa and Northern Europe.

The vessel features adjustable decks for various cargo types (containers, trucks, and cars), shore power readiness, an emission-scrubbing system, and the capability to operate on multiple sustainable fuel options.

The Grimaldi Group is a shipping company specializing in the maritime transport of cars, rolling cargo, containers, and passengers. The company operates a large fleet of RoRo vessels and car carriers in various trade routes globally.

The Port of Amsterdam is one of the largest seaports in Europe.