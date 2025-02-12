New IMO CARES report urges decarbonization of domestic shipping in Africa, Caribbean

A new report developed by the IMO Coordinated Actions to Reduce Emissions from Shipping initiative (IMO CARES) outlines key actions needed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from domestic shipping in Africa and the Caribbean.

The report emphasizes the significant role of domestic shipping in developing countries and its contribution to global GHG emissions.

Domestic shipping accounts for 26.2% of total shipping emissions when domestic voyages are considered, and 9.2% for ships engaged exclusively in domestic operations.

The report analyzes domestic fleets in African and Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), identifying priority areas:

-National Action Plans (NAPs): Develop and implement tailored NAPs aligned with global climate goals and regional priorities.

-Stakeholder Collaboration: Strengthen partnerships among governments, ports, technology providers, and industry stakeholders.

-Fleet Renewal & Ports as Energy Hubs: Invest in sustainable port infrastructure and promote fleet renewal with energy-efficient and zero-emission technologies.

-Capacity Building & Financing: Support training programs and innovative financing for green technology adoption.

The report evaluates green technologies for domestic shipping in SIDS and LDCs, including wind, solar, battery power, vessel efficiency improvements, and alternative fuels. It calls for investments in zero-emission technologies, capacity building, and policies supporting sustainable practices, emphasizing stakeholder collaboration.

The report was funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

IMO CARES is an initiative of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) focused on reducing emissions from shipping.

The IMO is a United Nations specialized agency responsible for regulating international shipping.

The Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia is responsible for regulating and overseeing various modes of transport within the Kingdom, including maritime transport.