TNPA signs two terminal operator agreements to develop South Africa's first LNG import terminal

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has signed two terminal operator agreements to develop South Africa's first LNG import terminal at Richards Bay. The port is located north of Durban on the Indian Ocean coast.

A 25-year terminal operator agreement was signed with Zululand Energy Terminal for the design, financing, construction, and operation of the LNG terminal.

"By enabling the importation of liquefied natural gas, we are promoting the development of a sustainable source of energy to meet limited and depleting gas supplies,” said Andile Sangqu, TNPA chair.

Royal Vopak, co-owner of Zululand Energy Terminal with Transnet Pipeline, detailed the project's phases. Phase one will utilize a floating storage unit with a capacity of 135,000-174,000 cu m. Phase two will transition to an onshore storage tank with a capacity of up to 220,000 cu m. The final investment decision is expected in 2026, contingent on “timely customer commitments,” according to Royal Vopak.

In addition to the LNG terminal, TNPA signed a 25-year concession with FFS Tank Terminals for a liquid bulk terminal specializing in bunker fuels, also at Richards Bay.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) manages and operates South Africa's major seaports.

Zululand Energy Terminal is a joint venture between Royal Vopak and Transnet Pipeline, specifically formed to develop and operate the Richards Bay LNG import terminal.

Royal Vopak is a global company specializing in the storage and handling of liquid and gaseous bulk products.

FFS Tank Terminals is a company specializing in the storage and handling of liquid bulk products, including various types of fuels.