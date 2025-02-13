  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. TNPA signs two terminal operator agreements to develop South Africa's first LNG import terminal

2025 February 13   09:16

LNG

TNPA signs two terminal operator agreements to develop South Africa's first LNG import terminal

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has signed two terminal operator agreements to develop South Africa's first LNG import terminal at Richards Bay. The port is located north of Durban on the Indian Ocean coast.  

A 25-year terminal operator agreement was signed with Zululand Energy Terminal for the design, financing, construction, and operation of the LNG terminal.  

"By enabling the importation of liquefied natural gas, we are promoting the development of a sustainable source of energy to meet limited and depleting gas supplies,” said Andile Sangqu, TNPA chair.

Royal Vopak, co-owner of Zululand Energy Terminal with Transnet Pipeline, detailed the project's phases. Phase one will utilize a floating storage unit with a capacity of 135,000-174,000 cu m. Phase two will transition to an onshore storage tank with a capacity of up to 220,000 cu m. The final investment decision is expected in 2026, contingent on “timely customer commitments,” according to Royal Vopak.  

In addition to the LNG terminal, TNPA signed a 25-year concession with FFS Tank Terminals for a liquid bulk terminal specializing in bunker fuels, also at Richards Bay. 

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) manages and operates South Africa's major seaports.

Zululand Energy Terminal is a joint venture between Royal Vopak and Transnet Pipeline, specifically formed to develop and operate the Richards Bay LNG import terminal.  

Royal Vopak is a global company specializing in the storage and handling of liquid and gaseous bulk products.

FFS Tank Terminals is a company specializing in the storage and handling of liquid bulk products, including various types of fuels.

Topics:

LNG

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 13

12:11

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 10-14, 2025

12:04

IMI and ARO Drilling commence construction of first Saudi-built jack-up rig

11:30

CLdN expands Zeebrugge-Teesport dervice

11:04

MSC enhances two Transatlantic services

10:38

A.P. Moller Capital acquires majority stake in Bergé

10:02

New MERC report highlights the growing importance of advanced hull coating systems to help reduce GHG emissions

2025 February 12

18:04

Grimaldi's 'The Great Casablanca' Makes Maiden Call in Amsterdam

17:34

StormFisher Hydrogen secures $50 mln investment from Hy24

17:04

GF Piping Systems provides custom piping for world's largest diesel-electric icebreaker

16:42

Hilong Offshore Engineering secures $57 mln contract for Eni’s Congo LNG project

16:14

Euroseas adds Eco containership to fleet with First Citizens Bank support

15:34

MITSUI E&S commences world's first test operation of large-bore ammonia dual fuel engine

15:03

New IMO CARES report urges decarbonization of domestic shipping in Africa, Caribbean

15:03

NH3 Clean Energy and Pilbara Ports sign MoU for ammonia shipment from WAH2 Project

14:33

Wärtsilä and Elomatic sign licensing and cooperation agreement on Elogrid technology

14:03

Holland Shipyards delivers specialized cable recovery vessel 'Maasvliet'

13:40

MOL launches BLUE ACTION NET-ZERO ALLIANCE for carbon insetting in ocean transport

13:18

Korea, Australia to launch green shipping route by 2029

12:41

DESMI acquires Nordan Marine

12:11

Solstad Offshore posts 2024 results

11:30

Hanwha Ocean to build two LNG carriers for Hanwha Shipping

11:04

Port of Melbourne Invests $890,000 in world-first shellfish reef restoration

10:42

Hyundai Merchant Marine reports $8.05 bln revenue in 2024

10:23

HHLA and the trade union ver.di secure long-term agreement for Hamburg Port

09:59

Aker Solutions awarded contract for BalWin 1 offshore wind project

2025 February 11

18:07

Minesto's Dragon technology receives independent validation from DNV

17:34

H2med Promoters share positive results of Call for Interest

17:14

Alvarez & Marsal launches sale process for UK luxury yacht-builder Fairline Yachts

16:25

Ascenz Marorka partners with Macnor Marine to strengthen presence in Brazil

15:51

Alewijnse and Damen partner on autonomous sailing technology