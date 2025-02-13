  1. Home
2025 February 13   10:02

shipping

New MERC report highlights the growing importance of advanced hull coating systems to help reduce GHG emissions

A new analysis by the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (MERC) examines the role of advanced hull coatings, particularly silicone-based systems, in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships.

The MERC report finds that silicone coatings, due to their smooth, low surface energy properties, offer self-cleaning benefits and reduce drag, leading to potential fuel savings and lower emissions. While manufacturers claim up to 10% fuel savings, MERC's analysis of member-reported vessel performance indicates that actual savings depend on factors like vessel type, age, and operating profile. Precise measurement of these benefits is challenging due to variables such as engine condition and weather.

The publication, “An Overview of Silicone Based Antifouling Paints,” also highlights challenges, including higher costs, stringent surface preparation and application requirements, and lower mechanical strength compared to traditional coatings. Regular monitoring and biofouling management, such as hull grooming, are necessary to maintain performance.

The report suggests that hybrid approaches, combining silicone and traditional antifouling paints, could offer the best balance of efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Partial silicone coating application on VLCCs has shown "out of dock" improvements of around 5%, with average fuel savings of approximately 3% over the docking cycle compared to traditional antifouling.

“Advanced coatings, including silicone-based antifouling, can be a valuable tool for fleet decarbonisation. While they require considerable investment, these coatings can deliver significant emissions reduction without structural modifications or equipment retrofits,” said Stelios Korkodilos, Director of MERC. “Careful assessment, analysis, and hybrid approaches that combine traditional and silicone systems may offer the most effective and cost-efficient solutions for ship operators. Monitoring and grooming are important tools to help maximise the benefits from investment in these advanced coatings.”

MERC is a non-profit organization created by leading Greek shipowners in collaboration with Lloyd’s Register’s Maritime Decarbonisation Hub. It conducts applied research and innovation to facilitate the adoption of technologies and solutions for reducing GHG emissions from the existing global fleet.

Lloyd’s Register’s Maritime Decarbonisation Hub is a collaborative initiative focused on accelerating maritime decarbonization.

Topics:

decarbonisation

