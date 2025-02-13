A.P. Moller Capital acquires majority stake in Bergé

A.P. Moller Capital has signed a binding agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Bergé, a port infrastructure and logistics company of Bergé y Compañía, through a fund vehicle incubated by A.P. Moller Holding, according to the company's release.

The partnership aims to develop Bergé into the leading multipurpose port infrastructure company in Iberia and Latin America.

Joe Nielsen will become the non-executive chairman of Bergé, and Jaime Gorbeña will be the non-executive vice-chairman. Juan Aguirre will continue as CEO. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

BERGÉ is an operator in logistics services and solutions, integrating the entire supply chain. The company handles bulk, breakbulk, automotive, and general cargoes in Spain, Mexico, and Colombia, offering a wide range of services including stevedoring, ship agency, customs, transport, chartering, freight forwarding, and warehouse management.

A.P. Moller Capital is an infrastructure fund manager focused on scaling critical infrastructure needs, particularly in Transport and Logistics and Energy Transition. An affiliate of A.P. Moller Holding, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.