MSC enhances two Transatlantic services

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has announced enhancements to two of its key transatlantic services as part of its newly launched standalone East/West Network. The changes aim to provide clients with competitive transit times and a wider choice of direct port pairs.

The MEDUSEC service will achieve a 9-day transit time between Genoa and New York through several adjustments: Calls in Barcelona and Sines will be removed; Barcelona will be shifted to the EMUSA service; Sines will remain connected to the US East Coast via the EMUSA service; Tyrrhenian Sea islands will gain increased connectivity and access to the US East Coast via feeder services; and inland regions will have enhanced access via intermodal coverage across Italy.

MSC’s 11 Transatlantic services on the East/West network will offer trade connectivity between Europe and the USA through direct calls and competitive transit times.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is one of the world's largest container shipping lines. MSC is privately owned and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.