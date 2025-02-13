  1. Home
2025 February 13   11:30

shipping

CLdN expands Zeebrugge-Teesport dervice

CLdN has announced an expansion of its Zeebrugge-Teesport route, citing increased customer demand for freight services connecting mainland Europe with North East England and Scotland.

The enhanced service will take effect from the end of February.

The company plans to increase service frequency by adding a weekly round trip sailing and deploying larger capacity vessels on the route. This expansion is facilitated by the upcoming addition of two newbuild RoRo vessels to CLdN’s fleet later this year. The company states that these additions will not only increase capacity but also improve its ability to transport unaccompanied freight across the North Sea with lower CO2 emissions compared to competitors.

CLdN positions itself as a major provider of RoRo freight connections between continental Europe and the East coast of the UK. Its Zeebrugge hub allows customers to consolidate cargo in a single terminal before shipping to various CLdN terminals on the East coast of England, including Purfleet, Killingholme (Humberside), and Teesport. This network, according to the company, offers significant "last mile" logistics advantages. CLdN operates around 30 RoRo vessels. 

