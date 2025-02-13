IMI and ARO Drilling commence construction of first Saudi-built jack-up rig

International Maritime Industries (IMI) and Aramco Rowan Offshore Drilling (ARO Drilling) have officially launched the construction of the Kingdom 3, a jack-up offshore drilling rig, according to IMI's release. The signing ceremony took place at the iktva Forum & Exhibition held at the Dhahran Expo from January 13-16, 2025.

This project represents the first such rig to be built within the Kingdom.

IMI's expansive 12 million-square-meter facility in Ras Al-Khair will have the capacity to build up to six jack-up drilling rigs, 25 offshore support vessels, and 18 large commercial vessels annually. The facility will also offer maintenance and repair services for up to 250 vessels and 15 rigs per year.

International Maritime Industries (IMI) is the joint venture between Aramco, Bahri, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Lamprell Maritime construction and repair, the largest maritime facility in the MENA region. IMI operates the largest maritime facility in the MENA region.