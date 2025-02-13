Golden Ocean acquires eight Capesize vessels from SFL Corporation

Golden Ocean Group Limited has announced the exercise of purchase options for eight Capesize vessels currently under long-term charter-in agreements with subsidiaries of SFL Corporation Ltd. The total purchase price for the vessels is $112 million en-bloc, according to the company's release.

The purchase options were exercised in connection with the 10-year anniversary of the original charter-in agreements.

Golden Ocean plans to finance the acquisition through a new $90 million revolving credit facility, subject to customary documentation and closing procedures, and cash on hand. The acquisition is expected to be finalized during the third quarter of 2025.

The company has not released specific details about the vessels, such as their build years or individual valuations.

Golden Ocean is an international owner and operator of dry bulk vessels, primarily focused on the Capesize and Panamax segments, transporting major bulk commodities globally.

SFL Corporation is a diversified shipping company that owns and operates a large and modern fleet of vessels across multiple segments, including tankers, bulkers, containerships, and offshore support vessels.