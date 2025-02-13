Evergreen places $3 bln order for 11 containerships

Evergreen Marine has finalized orders for eleven 24,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) ultra-large containerships, with a total investment estimated between $2.91 billion and $3.25 billion, according to the company's release.

The orders have been split between two shipyards: Hanwha Ocean will build six vessels, and CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) will construct the remaining five.

Hanwha Ocean's contract is valued between $265 million and $295 million per vessel, totaling up to approximately $1.77 billion. GSI's contract is also estimated at the same per-vessel price, with a total value between $1.325 billion and $1.475 billion.

These newbuildings will be LNG dual-fuel powered, a departure from Evergreen's previous order for methanol dual-fuel vessels at Samsung Heavy Industries in 2023.

Deliveries are expected to begin around 2028, adding 264,000 TEU to Evergreen's capacity. With this order, Evergreen's total orderbook now stands at 59 ships totaling over 820,000 TEU, representing 46% of its existing fleet.

Evergreen Marine is a major Taiwanese shipping company, operating a large fleet of container vessels and providing liner services across global trade routes.

Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) is a South Korean shipbuilder specializing in the construction of various vessel types, including containerships, tankers, and offshore platforms.

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) is a Chinese shipbuilding company under China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), specializing in the construction of various vessel types, including containerships, bulk carriers, and naval vessels.