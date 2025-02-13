Gotlandsbolaget orders multi-fuel catamaran from Austal

Gotlandsbolaget has placed an order with Australian shipbuilder Austal Limited for a large-scale catamaran, the Gotland Horizon X, designed to operate on future fossil-free fuels, according to the company's release.

The 130-meter catamaran will be capable of running on multiple gaseous and liquid fossil-free fuels. It will accommodate 1,500 passengers and 400 cars, with a top speed of 29 knots, allowing for a crossing time of just over three hours between Gotland and the mainland.

The vessel's design focuses on energy efficiency, with lightweight aluminum construction, optimized energy consumption, and efficient operations.

"Horizon X is an incredibly exciting project," says Paddy Gregg, CEO of Austal Limited. "The flexible fuel technology creates new opportunities to phase out fossil fuels on commercial ferries, and we are proud to be at the forefront by partnering with Gotlandsbolaget to deliver this industry-leading new catamaran."

The Gotland Horizon X will utilize industrially proven gas turbines adapted for marine use. These turbines will be multi-fuel capable, allowing for flexibility in the choice of future sustainable fuels. The vessel is also being designed with the potential for conversion to hydrogen fuel as that technology becomes commercially viable. The catamaran will be operated by Destination Gotland, responsible for the Gotland traffic.

Delivery from the shipyard is planned for mid-2028, with the vessel expected to enter service in the spring of 2029.

Gotlandsbolaget is a Swedish shipping company based on the island of Gotland, operating passenger and freight traffic as well as cruises in the Baltic Sea.

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of high-speed vessels, including large catamarans for passenger and vehicle transport.