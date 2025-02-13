  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Gotlandsbolaget orders multi-fuel catamaran from Austal

2025 February 13   14:43

shipbuilding

Gotlandsbolaget orders multi-fuel catamaran from Austal

Gotlandsbolaget has placed an order with Australian shipbuilder Austal Limited for a large-scale catamaran, the Gotland Horizon X, designed to operate on future fossil-free fuels, according to the company's release.

The 130-meter catamaran will be capable of running on multiple gaseous and liquid fossil-free fuels. It will accommodate 1,500 passengers and 400 cars, with a top speed of 29 knots, allowing for a crossing time of just over three hours between Gotland and the mainland.

The vessel's design focuses on energy efficiency, with lightweight aluminum construction, optimized energy consumption, and efficient operations.

"Horizon X is an incredibly exciting project," says Paddy Gregg, CEO of Austal Limited. "The flexible fuel technology creates new opportunities to phase out fossil fuels on commercial ferries, and we are proud to be at the forefront by partnering with Gotlandsbolaget to deliver this industry-leading new catamaran."  

The Gotland Horizon X will utilize industrially proven gas turbines adapted for marine use. These turbines will be multi-fuel capable, allowing for flexibility in the choice of future sustainable fuels. The vessel is also being designed with the potential for conversion to hydrogen fuel as that technology becomes commercially viable.  The catamaran will be operated by Destination Gotland, responsible for the Gotland traffic.

Delivery from the shipyard is planned for mid-2028, with the vessel expected to enter service in the spring of 2029.

Gotlandsbolaget is a Swedish shipping company based on the island of Gotland, operating passenger and freight traffic as well as cruises in the Baltic Sea. 

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of high-speed vessels, including large catamarans for passenger and vehicle transport.

Topics:

Austal

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 13

18:04

Port of Oakland unveils 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

17:24

Kystdesign wins contract to supply four Work Class remotely operated vehicles

17:04

Scotland's Port of Nigg poised for offshore wind component hub

16:44

Dependence on foreign shipping companies costs Pakistan's economy $6-8 billion a year: report

16:24

Shipping industry faces dual uncertainty from Suez Canal and Trump tariffs, Drewry finds

15:43

Vietnam's newest deep-water port welcomes first vessel

15:13

Arkas Line launches new India service, restructures Mediterranean services

14:23

Argentina's Parana River dredging tender collapses amid sabotage claims

13:32

Evergreen places $3 bln order for 11 containerships

13:12

Golden Ocean acquires eight Capesize vessels from SFL Corporation

12:41

Seatrium and bp ink MOU for second deepwater FPU in US Gulf

12:11

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 10-14, 2025

12:04

IMI and ARO Drilling commence construction of first Saudi-built jack-up rig

11:30

CLdN expands Zeebrugge-Teesport dervice

11:04

MSC enhances two Transatlantic services

10:38

A.P. Moller Capital acquires majority stake in Bergé

10:02

New MERC report highlights the growing importance of advanced hull coating systems to help reduce GHG emissions

09:16

TNPA signs two terminal operator agreements to develop South Africa's first LNG import terminal

2025 February 12

18:04

Grimaldi's 'The Great Casablanca' Makes Maiden Call in Amsterdam

17:34

StormFisher Hydrogen secures $50 mln investment from Hy24

17:04

GF Piping Systems provides custom piping for world's largest diesel-electric icebreaker

16:42

Hilong Offshore Engineering secures $57 mln contract for Eni’s Congo LNG project

16:14

Euroseas adds Eco containership to fleet with First Citizens Bank support

15:34

MITSUI E&S commences world's first test operation of large-bore ammonia dual fuel engine

15:03

New IMO CARES report urges decarbonization of domestic shipping in Africa, Caribbean

15:03

NH3 Clean Energy and Pilbara Ports sign MoU for ammonia shipment from WAH2 Project

14:33

Wärtsilä and Elomatic sign licensing and cooperation agreement on Elogrid technology

14:03

Holland Shipyards delivers specialized cable recovery vessel 'Maasvliet'

13:40

MOL launches BLUE ACTION NET-ZERO ALLIANCE for carbon insetting in ocean transport

13:18

Korea, Australia to launch green shipping route by 2029