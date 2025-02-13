Vietnam's newest deep-water port welcomes first vessel

  1. Home
2025 February 13   15:43

The Hateco Hai Phong International Container Port (HHIT), Vietnam's newest and most modern deep-water port, officially opened its doors and welcomed its first commercial vessel, the ESL Dubai, according to the company's release.

The port, located in the Lach Huyen area, is the largest and most modern deep-water port in northern Vietnam, offering a direct gateway to international sea routes. HHIT spans 73 hectares and features a 900-meter-long wharf with depths ranging from -16.8 meters to -18.4 meters. This allows the port to accommodate two large container ships (up to 200,000 DWT, ≥ 18,000 TEU) simultaneously, with a maximum ship length of 400 meters.

The port is equipped with the latest technology, including STS cranes with a reach of up to 24 container rows, an e-RTG crane system, a NAVIS N4 port operation system, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, a 5G network, and 24/7 surveillance cameras. HHIT also utilizes a fully automated gate system that integrates OCR and RFID technology to optimize productivity and ensure accuracy during operations.

Hateco Group is a Vietnamese conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including port infrastructure, logistics, real estate, and energy. The company is the investor and developer of the Hateco Hai Phong International Container Port.

ports

