Scotland's Port of Nigg poised for offshore wind component hub

The Port of Nigg, within the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF), has been granted customs site status by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

This designation is expected to significantly boost the port's role as a major hub for offshore wind components. The customs site status allows for the duty suspension of imported goods as long as they are not released into the wider UK market after leaving the port.

It also eliminates export duties on products used in British waters beyond the 12-mile territorial limit or shipped overseas. Long-term storage of equipment and cargo without incurring duties is also permitted, along with simplified administrative procedures for import and export documentation. This status is a key requirement for the ICFGF to receive full business case approval from the Scottish and UK governments, which is anticipated within weeks.

The Port of Nigg, operated by Global Energy Group, a founding partner of the green freeport, was chosen as the first applicant due to its existing security and cargo handling processes.

The customs site designation, along with special tax sites within the green freeport, played a crucial role in attracting Sumitomo Electric Ltd. The company is currently building a £350 million subsea cable manufacturing plant at the port, which is projected to create over 150 skilled local jobs.

The port underwent scrutiny from HMRC, including on-site audits to assess security, inventory control, and operating procedures.

Rory Gunn, facilities director at Port of Nigg, stated that the customs site status will enhance the port's competitiveness, especially in offshore renewables. Gunn highlighted the HV/DC cables produced at the new Sumitomo Electric facility as an example of products that will utilize the port's customs site benefits.

The Port of Nigg is a deep-water port and industrial facility located on the Cromarty Firth in Scotland, specializing in the energy sector and large-scale manufacturing.

Global Energy Group is a large energy sector service company based in Scotland, with expertise in engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese electric wire and optical fiber cable manufacturing company.