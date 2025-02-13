Port of Oakland unveils 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners has approved the Port's Strategic Plan for 2025-2030, a five-year blueprint outlining key priorities for market growth, job creation, and modernization of facilities and operations.

The plan establishes ambitious goals for the Port’s seaport, airport, commercial real estate holdings, and publicly-owned utility, focusing on: Capturing market growth and expanding its economic base.

-Modernizing and upgrading infrastructure.

-Transitioning to a zero-emissions facility and enhancing climate resilience.

-Maximizing land use value and revenues. Expanding workforce training and job development.

-Creating opportunities for local businesses and community economic development.

"We are optimistic about the Port of Oakland’s future," said Danny Wan, Port of Oakland Executive Director. "As we modernize and upgrade the Port’s infrastructure, we will capture market growth and create opportunities for jobs.” The Port operates under the motto “Everyone’s Port,” emphasizing its commitment to the community through job provision, revenue generation, and recreational opportunities.

The Port, along with its partners, supports 98,345 jobs in the region and generates $174 billion in annual economic activity. The Port oversees Oakland International Airport (OAK), the Oakland Seaport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility.