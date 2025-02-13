  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kystdesign wins contract to supply four Work Class remotely operated vehicles

2025 February 13   17:24

shipbuilding

Kystdesign wins contract to supply four Work Class remotely operated vehicles

Kystdesign has announced its largest contract to date, securing a deal with an undisclosed international client for the supply of four Work Class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs).

The agreement includes Constructor and Constructor Compact ROV models, along with Launch and Recovery systems (LARS), Remote Operating Centres (ROC), spare parts, and other associated equipment.

The ROV systems will be deployed on two Construction Support Vessels (CSVs) within the client's fleet. Deliveries are scheduled for Q4 2025.

Kystdesign anticipates that this contract will significantly contribute to the company's growth and market share expansion within the global subsea industry.

Kystdesign is a Norwegian company that provides a range of products and services for various industries, including oil & gas, subsea, aquaculture, and ocean research, specializing in ROV systems and related technology.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 13

18:04

Port of Oakland unveils 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

17:04

Scotland's Port of Nigg poised for offshore wind component hub

16:44

Dependence on foreign shipping companies costs Pakistan's economy $6-8 billion a year: report

16:24

Shipping industry faces dual uncertainty from Suez Canal and Trump tariffs, Drewry finds

15:43

Vietnam's newest deep-water port welcomes first vessel

15:13

Arkas Line launches new India service, restructures Mediterranean services

14:43

Gotlandsbolaget orders multi-fuel catamaran from Austal

14:23

Argentina's Parana River dredging tender collapses amid sabotage claims

13:32

Evergreen places $3 bln order for 11 containerships

13:12

Golden Ocean acquires eight Capesize vessels from SFL Corporation

12:41

Seatrium and bp ink MOU for second deepwater FPU in US Gulf

12:11

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 10-14, 2025

12:04

IMI and ARO Drilling commence construction of first Saudi-built jack-up rig

11:30

CLdN expands Zeebrugge-Teesport dervice

11:04

MSC enhances two Transatlantic services

10:38

A.P. Moller Capital acquires majority stake in Bergé

10:02

New MERC report highlights the growing importance of advanced hull coating systems to help reduce GHG emissions

09:16

TNPA signs two terminal operator agreements to develop South Africa's first LNG import terminal

2025 February 12

18:04

Grimaldi's 'The Great Casablanca' Makes Maiden Call in Amsterdam

17:34

StormFisher Hydrogen secures $50 mln investment from Hy24

17:04

GF Piping Systems provides custom piping for world's largest diesel-electric icebreaker

16:42

Hilong Offshore Engineering secures $57 mln contract for Eni’s Congo LNG project

16:14

Euroseas adds Eco containership to fleet with First Citizens Bank support

15:34

MITSUI E&S commences world's first test operation of large-bore ammonia dual fuel engine

15:03

New IMO CARES report urges decarbonization of domestic shipping in Africa, Caribbean

15:03

NH3 Clean Energy and Pilbara Ports sign MoU for ammonia shipment from WAH2 Project

14:33

Wärtsilä and Elomatic sign licensing and cooperation agreement on Elogrid technology

14:03

Holland Shipyards delivers specialized cable recovery vessel 'Maasvliet'

13:40

MOL launches BLUE ACTION NET-ZERO ALLIANCE for carbon insetting in ocean transport

13:18

Korea, Australia to launch green shipping route by 2029