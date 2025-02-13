Kystdesign wins contract to supply four Work Class remotely operated vehicles

Kystdesign has announced its largest contract to date, securing a deal with an undisclosed international client for the supply of four Work Class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs).

The agreement includes Constructor and Constructor Compact ROV models, along with Launch and Recovery systems (LARS), Remote Operating Centres (ROC), spare parts, and other associated equipment.

The ROV systems will be deployed on two Construction Support Vessels (CSVs) within the client's fleet. Deliveries are scheduled for Q4 2025.

Kystdesign anticipates that this contract will significantly contribute to the company's growth and market share expansion within the global subsea industry.

Kystdesign is a Norwegian company that provides a range of products and services for various industries, including oil & gas, subsea, aquaculture, and ocean research, specializing in ROV systems and related technology.