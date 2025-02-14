Norwegian Maritime Authority reports a rise in incidents in 2024

The Norwegian Maritime Authority has released its report for 2024, revealing an increase in accidents and near misses involving commercial vessels. A total of 1,154 incidents were recorded, with accidents and near misses each accounting for half of the total. This marks a 6% increase compared to 2023.

"Five people died on board commercial vessels. That's five too many, and five families that will never be the same. The only positive thing we can take from these numbers is that it's a halving compared to 2023," says Alf Tore Sørheim, acting director of the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

In addition to the fatalities, 16 commercial vessels were lost in 2024. This number is consistent with the average for the previous five years. "In the main, it is smaller vessels that are lost, and the majority of these are fishing vessels. In addition, four cargo ships were lost," says Vegar Berntsen, head of risk management and analysis at the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

Out of the 566 accidents recorded in 2024, 294 were ship accidents, while 272 were personal injury accidents. There has been an increase in ship accidents, while personal injury accidents have remained at the same level as the previous year.

Cargo ships are the vessel group with the most accidents in 2024, accounting for half of all accidents. The Norwegian Maritime Authority has seen high accident rates in recent years. The average number of accidents in the period 2020-2024 is 565. The last time more accidents were recorded was in 2008, with 659 accidents. Most incidents in the directorate's database are related to Norwegian vessels. In 2024, this accounted for 95% of the incidents.