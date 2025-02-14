DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vehicle export from Egypt

DP World has announced the successful facilitation of the first export shipment of passenger vehicles from Ain Sokhna Port. The roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vessel ULUSOY 5, operated by KMA - Khedivial Marine Agency Egypt, recently departed for Jebel Ali, Dubai, carrying 498 locally assembled Nissan Sunny vehicles, according to the company's release.

Avnash Iyer, COO & Acting Country Head, Egypt, DP World, commented, “This first ro-ro export shipment is a significant step for Egypt’s automotive sector. It’s a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team and Nissan Egypt. By leveraging our end-to-end capabilities to streamline customer supply chains, we are integrating Egypt into global trade networks. This helps local manufacturers reach new international markets and supports the long-term growth of the country’s economy. This is just the beginning, and we see enormous potential for automotive exports from Egypt.”

DP World plans to ship up to 10,000 vehicles this year to further support Egypt’s automotive sector and contribute to economic growth. The company has invested over $1.3 billion in modernizing Ain Sokhna Port over the past two decades. Ongoing investments include a network of freight forwarding offices, integrated 3PL services, and the development of a logistics park.

DP World is a global logistics company operating ports, terminals, and logistics parks across six continents, providing end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Nissan Motor is a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer producing and selling a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.

Khedivial Marine Agency is an Egyptian shipping agency that provides a range of maritime services, including agency services, cargo handling, and vessel chartering.