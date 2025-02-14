  1. Home
2025 February 14   10:36

shipbuilding

HD KSOE unveils nuclear-powered container ship design

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), a shipbuilding subsidiary of HD Hyundai, has revealed a design model for a nuclear-powered container ship at the New Nuclear for Maritime Houston Summit, according to the company's release.

The 15,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) vessel design incorporates Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology and has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). The design emphasizes enhanced economic efficiency and safety. By eliminating the need for traditional engine exhaust systems and fuel tanks, the vessel's cargo capacity is increased. A double-tank marine radiation shielding system, utilizing stainless steel and light water, is incorporated for safety.

HD KSOE is collaborating with Baker Hughes to implement a supercritical carbon dioxide-based propulsion system, which is projected to improve thermal efficiency by approximately 5% compared to conventional steam-based systems. HD KSOE plans to establish a marine nuclear demonstration facility at its Future Technology Test Center to validate safety designs.

"Nuclear-powered vessels can be a game-changer in the current shipbuilding market, where carbon neutrality is emerging," said Patrick Ryan, Chief Technology Officer of ABS.

"HD KSOE is strengthening cooperation not only with major classification societies but also with international regulatory bodies to establish international regulations necessary for the commercialization of nuclear-powered vessels,” said Park Sangmin, Head of HD KSOE's Green Energy Research Lab. “Starting with the land-based SMR reactor manufacturing project, we aim to develop a marine nuclear business model by 2030.”

HD KSOE is engaged in joint research on next-generation SMRs with TerraPower and has secured an order to manufacture main equipment for TerraPower's Natrium reactor in Wyoming, USA.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is a South Korean shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, specializing in the construction of various types of vessels, including container ships and specialized vessels. 

HD Hyundai is a South Korean conglomerate engaged in various industries, including shipbuilding, construction machinery, and energy.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a global classification society providing safety and technical standards to the marine and offshore industries. 

Baker Hughes is an international energy technology company providing equipment and services for the oil and gas industry. 

TerraPower is a nuclear technology company developing advanced nuclear reactors.

