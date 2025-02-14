  1. Home
2025 February 14   11:15

shipping

ICS, Lloyd's Register OneOcean, and MARINA partner to pilot digital seafarer certification

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Lloyd's Register OneOcean (LROO), and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) of the Republic of the Philippines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a pilot project for digitalizing seafarer certification.

The MOU, signed at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headquarters, will explore integrating seafarer certification systems and developing a mobile application for seamless verification. The initiative aims to address the administrative challenges associated with paper-based certificates, which often involve complex renewal processes and varying requirements across countries.

The pilot project will test the feasibility of a digital system for secure storage and consolidation of seafarer certificates, providing real-time access to stakeholders including flag administrations, port state control, seafarers, and shipping companies.

"At the International Chamber of Shipping we are excited to be moving forward with this pilot project," said Guy Platten, Secretary General of ICS. "The Philippines is the world’s largest provider of seafarers and working together with MARINA is key to this pilot project. We look forward to collaborating with Lloyd’s Register OneOcean and MARINA in making this a success.”

Nicholas Goubert, Co-CEO & CPTO of Lloyd’s Register OneOcean, added, “LR has an established role in maritime compliance and safety. Through LR OneOcean, we are now applying our expertise to explore how digital solutions can streamline certification, making processes more efficient for seafarers, flag administrations, and the wider industry.”

The pilot project’s objectives align with recent amendments to the STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers) code, effective January 1, 2025, which support the industry’s transition to digital certification.

The collaboration will involve developing an API integration concept to link MARINA’s existing online system (MISMO) to the pilot platform. MARINA will then engage with its community of approximately 400,000 Filipino seafarers to gather feedback on digital certification.

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the principal global trade association for merchant shipowners and operators, representing over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet.  

Lloyd’s Register OneOcean (LROO) is a digital solutions platform providing maritime intelligence and software to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the shipping industry.  

Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) is the government agency of the Philippines responsible for the integrated development, promotion, and regulation of the maritime industry in the country.

