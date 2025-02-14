Hanwha Ocean orders MAN B&W ME-GI engines for new LNG carriers

Hanwha Ocean Co. Ltd. has placed an order for four MAN B&W 5G70ME-GI Mk10.5 dual-fuel engines from MAN Energy Solutions, according to MAN's release.

The engines will power two 174,000 cbm LNG carriers under construction for an undisclosed shipowner. Hanwha Engine Co. Ltd. will manufacture the engines in South Korea. The contract includes an option for two additional vessels. Each engine will be equipped with MAN Energy Solutions’ EGRBP (Exhaust Gas Recirculation ByPass) system.

The ME-GI engine has become an industry standard for LNG-fueled vessels, including RoRo vessels, PCTCs, container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and LNG carriers. Its key features include high operational stability and efficiency, 100% reliable operation during load changes on gas with minimal pilot oil, and seamless switching between gas and diesel operation. The engine's ability to operate on bio-methane and synthetic natural gas also provides a pathway to net-zero emissions.

"To date, we have achieved a total of more than 890 ME-GI references, either on order or in service, with over 110 of those within the LNGC segment alone," said Christian Ludwig, Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion, MAN Energy Solutions. "The ME-GI engine has several favourable characteristics, including a best-in-class performance, the highest thermal efficiency for methane-fuelled two-stroke engines, as well as millions of reliable operating hours. The ME-GI – not being sensitive to fuel properties – is furthermore capable of operating on bio-methane and synthetic natural gas that render it net-zero, providing a viable decarbonisation pathway for shipowners.”

MAN Energy Solutions also offers the ME-LGI (Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine, expanding its portfolio to include sustainable fuels like green methanol.

Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) is a South Korean shipyard specializing in the construction of various types of vessels, including LNG carriers.

Hanwha Engine is a South Korean engine manufacturer, building engines for various applications, including marine propulsion.

MAN Energy Solutions is a multinational company providing engines and turbomachinery for marine and stationary applications.