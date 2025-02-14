Incat Crowther-designed fast ferry enters service in Caribbean

A new 24-meter passenger fast ferry, designed by Incat Crowther and built by Aluminium Marine, has commenced operations for Smith's Ferry Services in the Caribbean, according to the company's release.

The vessel will serve the popular tourist route between Charlotte Amalie (U.S. Virgin Islands) and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). The ferry can carry 149 passengers and reach speeds of up to 28 knots. Its main deck features air-conditioned seating for 118 passengers, a large service kiosk, two bathrooms, luggage space, and two designated spaces for wheelchairs, ensuring handicap accessibility. The upper deck provides premium outdoor seating for 40 passengers and protected luggage storage. The wheelhouse offers the captain excellent visibility for safe operation in various sea conditions.

The ferry is powered by two MAN 2862 LE454 EPA Tier 3 compliant diesel engines, each rated for 588 kW. These engines offer dependable speed, reduced maintenance intervals, and extended time between overhauls.

The vessel complies with both the US Coast Guard’s Subchapter T requirements and the Small Commercial Vessel (SCV) Code. It was shipped from Australia to the U.S. Virgin Islands and entered service earlier this year.

Incat Crowther is a leading digital shipbuilder specializing in innovative vessel design.

Aluminium Marine is an Australian shipyard specializing in the construction of aluminum vessels.

Smith's Ferry Services is a Caribbean ferry operator providing transportation between the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

MAN Energy Solutions is a multinational company providing engines and turbomachinery for marine and stationary applications.