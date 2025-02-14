  1. Home
2025 February 14   13:20

offshore

Kongsberg Maritime introduces mooring solution for offshore construction vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled a new mooring capable solution for Offshore Construction Vessels (OSCVs), according to the company's release.

This innovation expands the operational scope of OSCVs, enabling them to pre-lay mooring lines as a natural extension of their existing suction anchor capabilities. By integrating a purpose-designed anchor handling winch, shark jaws, and stern rollers into OSCVs during the newbuild phase, vessel owners can equip their ships for a wider range of mooring operations. This advancement allows OSCVs to handle more tasks independently, addressing the anticipated shortage of vessels capable of large-scale mooring installations.

Key benefits of the Mooring Capable Solution include:  

-Enhanced Operational Window. OSCVs can perform a larger share of mooring operations, extending their operational window and reducing the need for additional vessels.  

-Cost Efficiency. Expanding OSCV capabilities creates significant synergies for field developers.  

-Safety and Efficiency. Winches and stern rollers enable safer and more efficient over-stern deployment of mooring lines, a method commonly used by AHTS vessels.  

-Flexible Installation Options. The winch can be permanently installed or portable, loaded only when needed. Shark jaws and stern rollers are permanently fitted.  

-Versatile Equipment. The subsea crane, a standard feature of OSCVs, can lift and install suction piles and handle the load of mooring chain. The winch package includes a drum for work wire and two cable lifters for chain handling.

Kongsberg Maritime highlights the increasing demand for vessels suited to support the high volume of large anchors and mooring lines expected in the coming years. The company emphasizes that its space-saving system prepares OSCVs for anchor installation and mooring line pre-laying (both chain and fiber rope) without compromising their construction capabilities. 

Kongsberg Maritime is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Gruppen providing marine technology, including ship automation, navigation, and power systems.

