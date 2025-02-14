Singapore-based supplier Straits Bio-LNG joins SEA-LNG

Straits Bio-LNG, a privately owned bio-LNG supplier, has joined the SEA-LNG coalition, according to SEA-LNG's release.

"We’re firmly convinced in the viability of the LNG pathway to decarbonise the shipping industry," said Yiyong He, Director at Straits Bio-LNG.

Straits Bio-LNG plans to produce 250,000 tonnes of bio-LNG annually using innovative methods, including breaking down Empty Fruit Bunch (EFB) through a biological process at its R&D facility in Malaysia. Both Palm Oil Mill Effluent (POME) and EFB are sustainable biomass resources approved by the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED).

"The Port of Singapore is the largest global bunkering hub," said Peter Keller, chairman of SEA-LNG. "As seen in our View from the Bridge report, 2024 saw record growth in LNG and liquified biomethane bunkering, but we need more fuel to meet upcoming demand. The use of liquefied biomethane as a marine fuel can reduce GHG emissions by up to 80% compared to marine diesel on a full well-to-wake basis. When produced from the anaerobic digestion of waste materials, such as manure, POME or EFB, methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere is captured, resulting in negative emissions of up to -190% compared with diesel.”

A study by the Maritime Energy and Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence at Nanyang Technical University in Singapore indicated that pure bio-LNG could meet up to 13% of shipping fuel demand in 2050, potentially rising to 63% with a 20% blending ratio.

Straits Bio-LNG is a Singapore-based privately owned supplier of bio-LNG.

SEA-LNG is a multi-sector industry coalition promoting LNG as a marine fuel.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is the governing body for the port of Singapore, responsible for its administration and development.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is a research-intensive public university in Singapore.