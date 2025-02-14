USS Harry S. Truman involved in collision with bulk carrier in Mediterranean Sea

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) collided with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time on February 12th while operating near Port Said, Egypt.

The U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet confirmed the incident, stating that there were no reports of flooding or injuries on the USS Harry S. Truman, and that its propulsion plants remained unaffected. "The collision did not endanger the Harry Truman as there are no reports of flooding or injuries,” the Sixth Fleet said. “The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition.” The Navy is currently investigating the incident.

The Besiktas-M, a 53,000-dwt supramax bulker built in 2003, is owned and commercially managed by Black Hawk Shipping, a Marshall Islands entity. Clarkson’s and VesselsValue databases list the ship as controlled by Turkey’s Iskenderun Ship Management, Synergy Ship Management is listed as the technical manager.

The Besiktas-M, flying a Panamanian flag and classed by Japan’s ClassNK, was laden and at anchor after transiting the Suez Canal with a destination of Constanta, Romania. Images circulating on social media show damage to the bow of the Besiktas-M. The ship had picked up cargo at Aqaba, Jordan.

The USS Harry S. Truman has been part of naval patrols in the Red Sea, responding to threats to merchant shipping from Yemen's Houthis.

