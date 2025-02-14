  1. Home
2025 February 14   17:04

shipping

Singapore-listed FSL Trust sells product tanker "Clyde Fisher"

First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) has sold its product tanker "Clyde Fisher" to an unaffiliated third party, according to the company's release.  A memorandum of agreement has been signed, with the buyer lodging a 10% deposit in escrow.

The "Clyde Fisher," a 12,984 dwt vessel built at Samho in South Korea in 2005, had been employed under a bareboat charter with UK shipping company James Fisher. The sale price was not disclosed.

Following the announcement on February 13th, shares in FSL Trust closed down 0.1 cents, or 2.27%, at 4.3 cents.

VesselsValue estimated the "Clyde Fisher," the oldest and largest vessel in FSL's fleet, at approximately $8.3 million. The vessel came off charter with James Fisher earlier this year. This sale follows FSL Trust's December disposal of its then-oldest tanker, the "Cumbrian Fisher" (built 2004), for a net cash consideration of approximately $6.6 million, resulting in a profit of $2.3 million.

After the "Clyde Fisher" sale, FSL Trust will own six tankers built between 2006 and 2008, all under bareboat charters to James Fisher Everard, a subsidiary of the James Fisher Group.

First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) is a Singapore-listed owner of a diversified fleet of tankers. 

James Fisher is a UK-based marine services company providing a range of services to the shipping and offshore energy industries.

