2025 February 14   18:04

CMA CGM announces new FAK rates and service updates for Mediterranean and North Africa

CMA CGM has announced new Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates for shipments from the Far East to the Mediterranean and North Africa, effective March 1, 2025. The new rates will apply to dry, out-of-gauge (OOG), and paying empty containers. CMA CGM's new FAK rates, effective March 1, 2025, range from $3,800 to $4,700 for 20' containers and $5,500 to $6,900 for 40' and 40' HC containers from Asia to the Mediterranean and North Africa.

CMA CGM has also announced updates to its short sea line services. 

Starting February 10, 2025, Bora Med Service (BMS) will include Syrian ports in its rotation, connecting them to global trade via Malta, Alexandria, and Beirut. The service will utilize six 2,500 TEU vessels with a weekly frequency, covering a broad range of ports in Türkiye, the Adriatic, and the Eastern Mediterranean.  

Starting February 15, 2025, CMA CGM will launch the new ALYEX service, providing a direct and weekly link between Spain, Italy, and Egypt. Five vessels will operate the route, connecting Valencia, Barcelona, Genoa, La Spezia, Salerno, and Alexandria.

CMA CGM: CMA CGM is a leading global shipping and logistics company offering container shipping and intermodal services.

