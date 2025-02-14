  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Ocean Network Express names first owned newbuilding vessel "ONE Sparkle"

2025 February 14   14:30

shipbuilding

Ocean Network Express names first owned newbuilding vessel "ONE Sparkle"

Ocean Network Express (ONE) marked a significant milestone with the naming of its first owned and operated newbuilding container vessel, the "ONE Sparkle.", according to the company's release.

The vessel was named at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea.

The "ONE Sparkle" boasts several advanced environmental features:  

-Methanol and ammonia-ready fuel capability  

-Advanced hull design for improved energy efficiency  

-Latest generation energy-saving devices  Smart technology integration for optimal vessel performance  

-Shore power connection capabilities

The 13,800 TEU vessel, classed by ABS and flagged in Singapore, will be managed by OneSea Solutions Pte. Ltd., a ship management company jointly owned by ONE and Seaspan Corporation.

The "ONE Sparkle" is the first in a series of 20 large ammonia/methanol-ready vessels scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026 from shipyards in Korea and Japan.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a global liner shipping company headquartered in Singapore, operating a large fleet of container vessels.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is a major South Korean shipbuilder involved in the construction of various types of vessels.  

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a global classification society providing safety and technical standards to the marine and offshore industries.  

OneSea Solutions is a ship management company jointly owned by ONE and Seaspan Corporation.  Seaspan Corporation is a leading independent owner, operator, and manager of containerships.

Topics:

alternative fuels

ONE

Hyundai Heavy Industries

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 14

14:09

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation invests $378 mln in six new tankers

13:40

Singapore-based supplier Straits Bio-LNG joins SEA-LNG

13:35

USS Harry S. Truman involved in collision with bulk carrier in Mediterranean Sea

13:20

Kongsberg Maritime introduces mooring solution for offshore construction vessels

12:54

Incat Crowther-designed fast ferry enters service in Caribbean

12:10

The calculus for net zero in shipping by 2050 must include nuclear, says ABS CEO

11:40

Hanwha Ocean orders MAN B&W ME-GI engines for new LNG carriers

11:25

MOL Group has produced a diesel fuel containing Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

11:15

ICS, Lloyd's Register OneOcean, and MARINA partner to pilot digital seafarer certification

10:36

HD KSOE unveils nuclear-powered container ship design

10:05

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vehicle export from Egypt

09:22

Norwegian Maritime Authority reports a rise in incidents in 2024

2025 February 13

18:04

Port of Oakland unveils 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

17:24

Kystdesign wins contract to supply four Work Class remotely operated vehicles

17:04

Scotland's Port of Nigg poised for offshore wind component hub

16:44

Dependence on foreign shipping companies costs Pakistan's economy $6-8 billion a year: report

16:24

Shipping industry faces dual uncertainty from Suez Canal and Trump tariffs, Drewry finds

15:43

Vietnam's newest deep-water port welcomes first vessel

15:13

Arkas Line launches new India service, restructures Mediterranean services

14:43

Gotlandsbolaget orders multi-fuel catamaran from Austal

14:23

Argentina's Parana River dredging tender collapses amid sabotage claims

13:32

Evergreen places $3 bln order for 11 containerships

13:12

Golden Ocean acquires eight Capesize vessels from SFL Corporation

12:41

Seatrium and bp ink MOU for second deepwater FPU in US Gulf

12:11

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 10-14, 2025

12:04

IMI and ARO Drilling commence construction of first Saudi-built jack-up rig

11:30

CLdN expands Zeebrugge-Teesport dervice

11:04

MSC enhances two Transatlantic services

10:38

A.P. Moller Capital acquires majority stake in Bergé

10:02

New MERC report highlights the growing importance of advanced hull coating systems to help reduce GHG emissions