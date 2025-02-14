Ocean Network Express (ONE) marked a significant milestone with the naming of its first owned and operated newbuilding container vessel, the "ONE Sparkle.", according to the company's release.

The vessel was named at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea.

The "ONE Sparkle" boasts several advanced environmental features:

-Methanol and ammonia-ready fuel capability

-Advanced hull design for improved energy efficiency

-Latest generation energy-saving devices Smart technology integration for optimal vessel performance

-Shore power connection capabilities

The 13,800 TEU vessel, classed by ABS and flagged in Singapore, will be managed by OneSea Solutions Pte. Ltd., a ship management company jointly owned by ONE and Seaspan Corporation.

The "ONE Sparkle" is the first in a series of 20 large ammonia/methanol-ready vessels scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026 from shipyards in Korea and Japan.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a global liner shipping company headquartered in Singapore, operating a large fleet of container vessels.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is a major South Korean shipbuilder involved in the construction of various types of vessels.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a global classification society providing safety and technical standards to the marine and offshore industries.

OneSea Solutions is a ship management company jointly owned by ONE and Seaspan Corporation. Seaspan Corporation is a leading independent owner, operator, and manager of containerships.