MOL and Fukada partner to develop vessels for floating offshore wind turbine installation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Fukada Salvage & Marine Works Co., Ltd. (Fukada) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop vessels for the transportation and installation of floating offshore wind turbines, according to MOL's release.

The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on research into efficient transportation and installation methods, with a view to establishing a joint ownership and operation structure for new vessels specifically designed for this purpose. The partnership also aims to create a framework for procuring mooring systems, a critical component of floating offshore wind farms.

The collaboration anticipates increased demand for floating offshore wind turbine installation in Japan in the 2030s, as the country aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Floating offshore wind power is expected to play a key role in reaching this target, particularly in deeper waters where traditional fixed-bottom turbines are not feasible.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is a major Japanese shipping company with a diverse fleet and a commitment to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Fukada Salvage & Marine Works is a Japanese marine engineering and construction company with expertise in salvage, deep-sea exploration, and offshore wind power projects.