  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MOL and Fukada partner to develop vessels for floating offshore wind turbine installation

2025 February 14   15:56

offshore

MOL and Fukada partner to develop vessels for floating offshore wind turbine installation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Fukada Salvage & Marine Works Co., Ltd. (Fukada) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop vessels for the transportation and installation of floating offshore wind turbines, according to MOL's release.

The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on research into efficient transportation and installation methods, with a view to establishing a joint ownership and operation structure for new vessels specifically designed for this purpose. The partnership also aims to create a framework for procuring mooring systems, a critical component of floating offshore wind farms.

The collaboration anticipates increased demand for floating offshore wind turbine installation in Japan in the 2030s, as the country aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Floating offshore wind power is expected to play a key role in reaching this target, particularly in deeper waters where traditional fixed-bottom turbines are not feasible.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is a major Japanese shipping company with a diverse fleet and a commitment to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.  

Fukada Salvage & Marine Works is a Japanese marine engineering and construction company with expertise in salvage, deep-sea exploration, and offshore wind power projects.

Topics:

offshore

MOL

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 14

18:04

CMA CGM announces new FAK rates and service updates for Mediterranean and North Africa

17:30

Panama's maritime fleet scores 96.5% compliance rate

17:04

Singapore-listed FSL Trust sells product tanker "Clyde Fisher"

16:53

NYK takes delivery of LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier "SG TWILIGHT"

16:32

Golar LNG sells "Golar Arctic," completing exit from LNG shipping segment

16:19

Long Beach Port hits 952,733 TEUs in January 2025

15:40

AD Ports Group announces record 2024 results

14:30

Ocean Network Express names first owned newbuilding vessel "ONE Sparkle"

14:09

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation invests $378 mln in six new tankers

13:40

Singapore-based supplier Straits Bio-LNG joins SEA-LNG

13:35

USS Harry S. Truman involved in collision with bulk carrier in Mediterranean Sea

13:20

Kongsberg Maritime introduces mooring solution for offshore construction vessels

12:54

Incat Crowther-designed fast ferry enters service in Caribbean

12:10

The calculus for net zero in shipping by 2050 must include nuclear, says ABS CEO

11:40

Hanwha Ocean orders MAN B&W ME-GI engines for new LNG carriers

11:25

MOL Group has produced a diesel fuel containing Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

11:15

ICS, Lloyd's Register OneOcean, and MARINA partner to pilot digital seafarer certification

10:36

HD KSOE unveils nuclear-powered container ship design

10:05

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vehicle export from Egypt

09:22

Norwegian Maritime Authority reports a rise in incidents in 2024

2025 February 13

18:04

Port of Oakland unveils 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

17:24

Kystdesign wins contract to supply four Work Class remotely operated vehicles

17:04

Scotland's Port of Nigg poised for offshore wind component hub

16:44

Dependence on foreign shipping companies costs Pakistan's economy $6-8 billion a year: report

16:24

Shipping industry faces dual uncertainty from Suez Canal and Trump tariffs, Drewry finds

15:43

Vietnam's newest deep-water port welcomes first vessel

15:13

Arkas Line launches new India service, restructures Mediterranean services

14:43

Gotlandsbolaget orders multi-fuel catamaran from Austal

14:23

Argentina's Parana River dredging tender collapses amid sabotage claims

13:32

Evergreen places $3 bln order for 11 containerships