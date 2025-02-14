  1. Home
2025 February 14   16:19

ports

Long Beach Port hits 952,733 TEUs in January 2025

The Port of Long Beach reported its busiest January and second-busiest month ever in its history, handling 952,733 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to the company's release.

This represents a 41.4% surge compared to January 2024 and exceeds the previous record for January, set in 2022, by 18.9%.

Port officials attribute the significant increase in cargo volume to retailers accelerating imports in anticipation of potential tariff hikes on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada.

Imports saw a 45% jump, reaching 471,649 TEUs, while exports increased by 14% to 98,655 TEUs. Empty container traffic also rose significantly, climbing 45.9% to 382,430 TEUs.

"It’s encouraging to start off the year so strongly. As we head into 2025, I thank and congratulate all of our partners for their hard work,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We will continue to focus on enhancing both our competitiveness and sustainability, no matter the uncertainties in the supply chain.”

The strong start to 2025 follows a record-breaking 2024, in which the Port handled 9,649,724 TEUs. January's results mark the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year growth for the Port.

The Port of Long Beach is a major seaport complex in San Pedro Bay, California, and a primary gateway for trade between the United States and Asia.

