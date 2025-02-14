  1. Home
2025 February 14   16:32

shipping

Golar LNG sells "Golar Arctic," completing exit from LNG shipping segment

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") has announced the sale of its 2003-built steam turbine LNG carrier, the "Golar Arctic," for US$24 million before expenses. The unencumbered vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner in Q1 2025.

This sale marks Golar's complete exit from the LNG shipping segment, 50 years after the company took delivery of its first LNG carrier in 1975.

"The sale of the Golar Arctic marks the conclusion of Golar’s planned exit from the LNG shipping segment, 50 years after taking delivery of our first LNG carrier in 1975," said Golar CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo.

"Over the last 50 years LNG shipping has been the foundation for Golar’s pioneering maritime LNG infrastructure advances, including FSRUs and FLNGs. Golar’s transition into a focused FLNG infrastructure company is now complete. We look forward to expanding our market leading FLNG position.”

Golar's LNG carrier "Fuji LNG" discharged its final cargo in January 2025 and has arrived in China to begin conversion into an MKII FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) unit.

Golar LNG is a company focused on the development, ownership, and operation of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facilities.

