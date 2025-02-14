Japan Marine United Corporation delivered the Capesize bulk carrier "SG TWILIGHT" to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) on Friday, February 14th, according to JMU's release.

The vessel was built at the Tsu Shipyard (Tsu City, Mie Prefecture). This vessel is a pioneering large-scale bulk carrier equipped with a dual-fuel diesel engine that uses LNG as its primary fuel, and it is the third vessel built by JMU. By using LNG instead of conventional heavy oil fuel, emissions of CO2, one of the causes of global warming, can be reduced by approximately 25-30% compared to conventional vessels.

The vessel complies with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier 3 regulations for nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, and also achieves a reduction rate of more than 40% compared to the specified standard value in the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for GHG emissions from ships.

The Japanese-flagged vessel, classed NK, measures 299.99 meters in length, has a deadweight tonnage of 210,933 tons, a gross tonnage of 110,334 tons, and is powered by a Mitsui E&S DU WinGD engine, achieving a service speed of 14 knots with a crew capacity of 25.

The underwater section maintains the low-resistance, high-efficiency, and optimal hull form of conventional heavy oil-fueled vessels. In addition, it is equipped with JMU's proprietary energy-saving devices LEADGE-Bow®, SURF-BULB®, ALV-Fin®, optimized SSD®, and employs a Twisted Rupas® rudder to achieve high fuel efficiency.

By locating the fuel gas adjustment room and LNG fuel tank from the living quarters to the stern side, the same cargo capacity as conventional heavy oil-fueled vessels is maintained, realizing high transportation efficiency.

The latest design of WinGD dual-fuel electronically controlled engine 7X62DF-2.1 is adopted, and iCER (Intelligent Control by Exhaust gas Recycling) is equipped to improve fuel efficiency and reduce methane slip, which is a greenhouse gas.

By adopting a low-pressure type main engine, the fuel gas supply system including the generator and auxiliary boiler can be simplified, and equipment space saving and power saving can be achieved.

By making the generator and auxiliary boiler dual-fuel specifications in addition to the main engine, clean LNG fuel can be used to the maximum extent, and N-BOG (Natural Boil Off Gas) generated by natural evaporation of fuel LNG in the tank can be used without waste.

Japan Marine United is one of Japan's leading shipbuilding companies, engaged in the design and construction of a wide variety of vessels.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is a major Japanese shipping company providing a wide range of transportation services worldwide.

Mitsui E&S DU is a company engaged in the manufacture and sale of marine engines.

WinGD is a Swiss company engaged in the design of marine engines.