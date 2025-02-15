Ambiguous procedures contributed to Yarra River container vessel steering failure

Container ship operator CMA CGM is revising steering guidance across its fleet after ambiguous procedures contributed to one of its ships colliding with a navigational beacon in the Yarra River, Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in its report.

Departing the Port of Melbourne on 25 May 2023 under the conduct of a harbour pilot, container ship CMA CGM Puccini contacted the navigational beacon after swinging wide in a turn when its rudder began responding erratically to helm orders.

The ship was slowed and returned towards the middle of the channel, before being stabilised with tug assistance and then conducted to nearby Webb Dock. While the ship sustained minor hull paint damage, the beacon was significantly damaged.

An ATSB investigation concluded that the erratic steering was the result of a hydraulic bypass valve being left open by crew after an AMSA port state control inspection the day before the incident.

“Notably, the manipulation of steering hydraulics in this way was not required for the demonstration required for the inspection,” Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

“However, the ship’s responsible officers had an incomplete understanding of how the steering gear operated, and therefore incorrectly configured the steering system hydraulics.”

The ATSB’s investigation identified the risk of this happening was heightened by ambiguous language in CMA CGM’s fleetwide safety management system steering gear procedures.

Specifically, the procedures only referred to ‘steering gear failure’, instead of using common industry terms, such as ‘emergency steering’ and ‘local steering’. In addition, terminology within the guidance was not clearly and explicitly defined.

As a result of the investigation, CMA CGM has advised the ATSB that its fleetwide ‘steering gear failure’ procedure will be amended and titled the ‘emergency steering procedure’, and improved for clarity.

Mr Mitchell welcomed the safety action, noting it had the potential to prevent serious incidents and accidents not only in Australian ports, but overseas.

“Any loss of steering can imperil the safety of the ship, and life at sea,” Mr Mitchell said.

“Unclear or ambiguous operating instructions and terminology should be corrected as soon as they are identified.”

The investigation also found that several officers on board were not as proficient with steering gear operation and change of control modes as was required by international regulations.

“This incident highlights to seafarers and shore management the importance of ensuring shipboard personnel understand and are competent in how the ship’s steering machinery and control systems operate.”

Mr Mitchell also welcomed safety action taken by Ports Victoria in updating the harbour master’s directions for Melbourne to enhance towage requirements in the Yarra River and including advice for the crews of ships that experience a main engine or steering failure while transiting port waters.

“While not associated with any safety issue identified by the investigation, we acknowledge this positive safety action in response to this incident.”