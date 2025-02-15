P2X Solutions launches commercial operation of green hydrogen at its Harjavalta plant as the first one in Finland

P2X Solutions, a Finnish pioneer in green hydrogen, has been the first in Finland to launch commercial operations of green hydrogen at its production plant in Harjavalta. The start of production at the Harjavalta plant is a significant milestone for the Finnish hydrogen economy, the Company said.

“With commercial operation starting at the Harjavalta plant, Finland’s green hydrogen economy is taking a leap from plans into reality. I am extremely proud of our team, which has reached this milestone together. Finland is in a great position to develop into a superpower in clean hydrogen and its derivative electric fuels, and we hope that many projects will follow suit,” says Herkko Plit, CEO of P2X Solutions.

Green hydrogen enables achieving significant emission reductions by replacing fossil fuels. The legislation on fuels will require significant changes in shipping, aviation and industry, among other areas, already during the next coming years.

“We recommend companies to start deploying green hydrogen and electric fuels before the mandatory legislation enters into force, as the change will take time. My message to companies is: Don’t wait for the change, make it happen. This will give you a competitive advantage and secure your supply of emission-free energy in the 2030s,” says Plit.

The Harjavalta plant’s green hydrogen production capacity is 20 MW. The facility complex also includes a methanation plant, which will launch its operations at a later stage.

P2X Solutions is also planning hydrogen plants in other locations, such as Joensuu and Oulu. The company aims to gradually increase hydrogen production to reach a capacity of 40 MW for the Joensuu plant and up to 100 MW for the Oulu plant.