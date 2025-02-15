Uniper and Kyuden Int'l ink MOU to explore collaboration in ammonia and hydrogen, renewable energy, CCUS

Uniper SE ("Uniper"), a German company and Kyuden International Corporation ("Kyuden International"), a member of the Kyuden Group” have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration in hydrogen and ammonia trading activities, renewable energy and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) related activities, Uniper said.

The partnership aims to create business opportunities in hydrogen and ammonia trading activities through Uniper’s global portfolio of low-carbon and green ammonia and other hydrogen derivatives, combined with Kyuden International’s Asian and global operations. The partnership also seeks to unlock further business expansion opportunities in Europe for Kyuden International, leveraging on Uniper’s extensive expertise and commitment to developing more flexible and dispatchable power generation units in its core markets across Europe.

Both companies will continue to strengthen their collaboration to expand their business areas and work towards the realization of a sustainable society.