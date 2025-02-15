Basra Gateway Terminal gets new MHC

Basra Gateway Container Terminal (BGT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Umm Qasr, Iraq, has commissioned a new Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 mobile harbor crane. With a 125-ton lifting capacity and a 54-meter boom, the crane can serve vessels up to post-Panamax class, further strengthening BGT’s operational capability, ICTSI said.



This latest acquisition is part of BGT’s continuing commitment to modernizing Iraq’s busiest port and ensuring reliable, sustainable service to customers. Photo shows unloading of BGT’s new mobile harbor crane.