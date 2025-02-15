Yara and NYK conclude world’s first time-charter agreement for ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier

Yara Clean Ammonia Switzerland SA (Yara Clean Ammonia), a subsidiary company of Yara International ASA (Yara), the world’s largest ammonia distributor, signed a time-charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) for an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) to be delivered in November 2026, NYK said in its news release.

Since 2021, Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK have jointly studied the practical application of an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier, and the companies have now concluded the world’s first time-charter contract for an AFMGC, the most popular type of vessel for the international maritime transportation of ammonia.

The use of an AFMGC will greatly contribute to significantly reducing GHG emissions from marine transportation and developing an ammonia supply chain by providing a more environment-friendly means of ammonia transport as demand grows for ammonia use in the power sector, for marine fuel, and the like.

Outline of vessel

Type of vessel : 40,000m³ Ammonia-Fueled Medium Gas Carrier

Delivery : November 2026

Length overall : 180.00 m

Breadth : 32.00 m

Molded depth : 18.45 m

Flag : Japan

About Yara Clean Ammonia

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Yara Clean Ammonia is uniquely positioned to enable the hydrogen economy in a market expected to grow substantially over the next decades. We aim at significantly strengthening our leading global position as the world’s largest ammonia distributor, unlocking the green and blue value chains, and driving the development of clean ammonia globally. Yara Clean Ammonia works towards capturing growth opportunities in low-emission fuel for shipping, power generation, low-carbon food production and ammonia for industrial applications. Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 15 ships and has, through Yara, access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world. Revenues and EBITDA for the FY 2024 were USD 1,8 billion and USD 117 million respectively. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.